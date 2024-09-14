Hopes dashed for Junior Kulas

The Fiji Women’s Under 16 team’s hopes of advancing in the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship semi-final were dashed after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Samoa this afternoon in their final pool match.

Both teams struggled to find the back of the net for the first 50 minutes, with pressure mounting on either side.

However, Samoa’s Ayres Ava broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, securing the win for her team.

This victory marks Samoa’s third win in as many matches, earning them a spot in the semi-finals.

Samoa will face the runner-up from Group B in the first semi-final next Wednesday.