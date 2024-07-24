High expectations for Navua at BOG

Navua Football Team

Navua FA President Rajeev Prasad has high expectations for his team in the Battle of the Giants tournament, which kicks off this Friday.

Although the team has reached the finals in past tournaments, they are yet to secure a victory.

Prasad is optimistic that this time will be different, expressing hope that the team will come out stronger and finally clinch the title.

“The expectation is very high, like you know, all the Navuans know that we have reached too many semi-finals from last year so we are aiming to at least reach one of the finals, that’s the main target for this year, we were very close at the Fiji FACT and the same hope is for BOG.”

The Flowserve Engineering Navua president adds preparations have been executed according to plans and they are eagerly awaiting their first game this Friday against Glamada/ Extra Supermarket Labasa.

The two teams will be playing the final match on the Friday at 7.30pm.

