Have faith in us says whites President

[File Photo]

The Suva FA is calling out to all its fans and spectators to keep supporting the team, especially with the Battle of the Giants tournament starting next week.

President, Nitin Singh says that the players have been training diligently and are determined to make waves at their home ground.

While he acknowledged the current challenges they are facing, Singh emphasized that they the players are trying their best.

“We are really looking forward to the BOG tournament. I know some of you are feeling down because of our performance but I want to urge our fans to keep supporting the players and have faith in them. We will definitely do well in the tournament”.

Singh also adds that they had an intense and thorough meeting with the players on Tuesday which they responded well to.

He says that the players are determined to change things around.

The Flick Hygiene Suva FC side is grouped alongside Extra Supermarket Rewa FC, Rooster Chicken Ba FC and Nadroga FC side.

They will face Rewa in their first pool game next Friday at 5.30pm.

You can listen to all BOG matches live commentaries on Mirchi FM.