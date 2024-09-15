Haaland at the double for Man City - but Liverpool slip

Goal machine Erling Haaland acknowledges the first of his brace against Brentford. [Source: AP]

The unstoppable Erling Haaland has moved on to 99 goals for Manchester City after scoring twice in a 2-1 win against Brentford in the Premier League.

The Norwegian’s double maintained City’s 100 per cent start to the league after Yoane Wissa had fired Brentford ahead with just 22 seconds on the clock.

But Liverpool lost for the first time under their new manager Arne Slot, shocked at their Anfield home by a smash-and-grab 1-0 raid by Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere in the English top-flight on Saturday, Manchester United won at Southampton 3-0 to bring some relief for manager Erik ten Hag after their poor start to the season.

At the Etihad, Haaland scored his 98th and 99th goals in his 103rd City appearance in all competitions, and was the width of the post away from his third consecutive hat-trick after trebles against Ipswich and West Ham.

“He’s been really, really good. I would say he’s the best he’s been, but it’s only four fixtures this season,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Haaland, who has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or, now has nine goals in four league games.

His first after 19 minutes levelled the scores and he was then too strong for defender Ethan Pinnock, shaking off the Brentford man and running through for his second in the 32nd.

He was inches away in the 81st minute; his shot coming back off the post after he beat the keeper.

Liverpool boss Slot suffered his first setback in English soccer after Callum Hudson-Odoi fired Forest to a stunning win at Anfield.

Hudson-Odoi struck in the 72nd with a brilliant curling effort from the edge of the box and beyond goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool had been the only team other than City with a perfect record after the first three matches.

“Far too many times we lost the ball around the area, it was not good enough,” Slot said.

“We have to be better with the ball. Our decisions and execution wasn’t good enough.”

Marcus Rashford snapped a 12-game barren run in front of goal for Man United, doubling their lead at St Mary’s after Matthijs de Ligt had scored his first for the club. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a third in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The win came after back-to-back defeats for United and was a tonic for Rashford, who hadn’t scored since March in United’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool.

It could have been a different story, though, if Cameron Archer had converted a penalty for Southampton in the 33rd. Instead, his effort was saved by goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Newly promoted Southampton were reduced to 10 men when Jack Stephens was sent off in the 79th for a high challenge on Garnacho.

There was late drama as Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a stoppage-time penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Crystal Palace against Leicester.

Leicester led 2-0 at Selhurst Park after goals from Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi, but Mateta sparked Palace’s response with a goal in the 47th, a minute after Mavididi doubled Leicester’s advantage.

West Ham left it even later to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Danny Ings struck in the fifth minute of added time after Raul Jimenez’s goal looked like earning Fulham the win.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, manager of the month for August, was frustrated as his team were held 0-0 at home by Ipswich.