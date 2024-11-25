Govind Park expected to host IDC 2025

Ba’s Govind Park

The highly anticipated return of Ba’s Govind Park as a tournament venue has been confirmed, with the iconic soccer ground set to host the Inter-District Championship (IDC) in October 2025.

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammed Yusuf confirmed this to FBC SPORTS this afternoon.

Govind Park, currently undergoing a major redevelopment, is expected to be ready early next year.

However, Yusuf explained If the lights installation or project completion faces delays, the tournament will shift to Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Other confirmed venues for 2025 include Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium for the Fiji FACT in May and Subrail Park in Labasa for the Battle of the Giants (BOG) in June.