Good learning experience for Labasa football

The nil-all draw against Navua over the weekend has been a good learning experience for Labasa as they shift their focus to the next Digicel Premier League clash.

Navua put up a strong 90-minutes performance to hold Labasa and register their first point of the competition.

Though the Babasiga Lions failed to walk away with a win, Head Coach Ravneel Pratap is content with his side’s performance.

“I am proud of the boys, they played really well, they played according to the game plan but the goals were not there. We created a lot of chances. Then one on one we missed some. Two three balls came out of the bar. Only thing we have to do is work hard in all aspects of the game.”

Round three of the DPL continues this week with Labasa hosting Rewa at Subrail Park at 1:30pm on Saturday.

The three games on Sunday sees, Suva playing Navua at the ANZ Stadium, Nadroga hosts their third consecutive match against Ba and Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

All the Sunday games will kick off at 3pm.