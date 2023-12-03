Germany v Scotland in Euro 2024 opener, Italy drawn with Spain

[Source: Reuters]

Hosts Germany will face Scotland in the opening match of Euro 2024 in Munich following the draw and defending Champions Italy will be in the same group as Spain.

The Germans, three-times winners, will kick off the one-month tournament in Munich on June 14, with the final on July 14 at Berlin’s Olympic stadium.

Germany will also play Hungary, who came through the qualifying campaign unbeaten, and Switzerland in Group A.

“It’s no group of death but a very strong group and we are looking forward to it,” Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann said.

The hosts appointed Nagelsmann as manager in September after parting ways with Hansi Flick following a 4-1 home defeat by Japan, their fourth loss in five games.

They beat France under Rudi Voeller, but after Nagelsmann began with a win over the United States they lost to against Turkey and Austria.

“I am optimistic that if we do some things in the coming few months then we will play a good Euro. The first game also has a special kind of pressure,” said Voeller, the national team director.

“We still have some problems but I am convinced that Julian Nagelsmann will do it,” Voeller added.

Italy face a tough task to defend their title, drawn in Group B along with Spain, Croatia and Albania.

Italy defeated Spain on penalties in the semi-finals on their way to winning Euro 2020, but lost 4-0 to the Spanish in the 2012 final. Croatia reached the semi-finals at the last World Cup.