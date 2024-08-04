Germany face U.S., Spain take on Brazil in women's soccer semis

[Source: Reuters]

Germany will face the United States in the semi-finals of the Olympic women’s football tournament, while Spain will take on Brazil after a frenetic day of quarter-final action marked by late goals and plenty of shootout drama.

Defending champions Canada’s rollercoaster ride at the Games ended with penalties heartbreak after a 0-0 draw with Germany in Marseille, with goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saving twice and scoring the winner to send “Die Nationalelf” through.

Berger kept out Ashley Lawrence’s tame effort to give Germany the advantage and then made a sharp save to deny Adriana Leon, handing the initiative back to Germany after Sydney Lohmann had blazed her attempt over the bar.

The five foot, 11 inch Berger then struck the winning spot-kick herself to spark wild celebrations in the stadium.

World champions Spain were given an almighty scare by unfancied Colombia, scoring an injury time equaliser to come from two goals behind before winning a penalty shootout of their own to reach the final four.

An early goal in each half put Colombia in control, with Mayra Ramirez scoring in the 12th minute before Leicy Santos struck seven minutes after the interval to double their lead.

But Jenni Hermoso pulled a goal back for world number one side Spain in the 79th and Irene Paredes struck in the seventh minute of injury time to level proceedings at 2-2.

The game went to penalties after two scoreless periods of extra time and it was Colombia who blinked first, with keeper Cata Coll keeping out Catalina Usme’s weak attempt to give Spain an early advantage they never relinquished.

Colombia’s Liana Salazar also missed her spot kick and Aitana Bonmati coolly converted Spain’s fourth in a row to send them through to their first Olympic semi-final.

Hosts France were beaten 1-0 by Brazil in the day’s late kick-off, after Gabi Portilho burst through two defenders to finish past keeper Constance Picaud in the 82nd minute with the South Americans’ first shot on target.

Four-time gold medallists U.S. beat Japan 1-0 courtesy of a Trinity Rodman strike in extra time in Paris to book their semi-final spot in the day’s opening match.

A huge crowd at the Parc des Princes, with American former Ballon d’Or winner Megan Rapinoe and rapper Snoop Dogg among those in the stands, witnessed the hard-fought contest.

The U.S. had to wait until the final seconds of the first half of extra time to break the deadlock, with Rodman securing the win with an incredible finish that sailed into the top corner to set a semi-final date with Germany.