Futsal IDC pools drawn

Defending champion Suva is in Pool C for the Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC next week.
Suva faces Savusavu, Labasa and Tavua.
In Pool A are Ba, Nasinu and Rewa while last year’s runner up Lami is in group B with Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri.
Futsal pool draws this afternoon.
The Inter-District championship kicks off from February 2nd to 5th.
The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will be bringing the four-day tournament live & free on FBC Sports HD channel.
Overseas viewers will pay $15UD for the four days.
