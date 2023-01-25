Futsal IDC pools drawn

Defending champion Suva is in Pool C for the Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC next week.

Suva faces Savusavu, Labasa and Tavua.

In Pool A are Ba, Nasinu and Rewa while last year’s runner up Lami is in group B with Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri.

Futsal pool draws this afternoon.

The Inter-District championship kicks off from February 2nd to 5th.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will be bringing the four-day tournament live & free on FBC Sports HD channel.

Overseas viewers will pay $15UD for the four days.