Friends United thumps Lami Rangers in opening match

Friends United opened their National Club Championship campaign in style this afternoon, thumping Lami Rangers 7–1 in the opening match at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Suva.

Captain-coach Nitan Kumar credited strong communication for the dominant performance and praised his players for their hard work and discipline.

Kumar says the emphatic win gives his side the confidence and momentum they need as they push for qualification to the next round.

“Just really proud of how the boys performed today, but there’s still a lot of areas we need to work on before our next game. Our only aim is to qualify for the next round, and we will take each game at a time.”

However, he adds that despite the impressive start, there are still areas to improve, and the team will focus on taking each game as it comes.

