Hard work key to Suva futsal's IDC victory

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Fresh off their commanding 6-2 win over Lautoka in the Extra Supermarket IDC Futsal final at Vodafone Arena, Suva head coach Vivek Nadan highlighted one thing above all else, hard work.

The Suva side, fielding a mix of experienced and new talent, faced challenges early in the tournament but grew stronger with every game.

“Hard work and perseverance got us here. We lost most of our senior players from last year’s winning team, and we had to rely on young players this time around. But these boys worked incredibly hard and showed what Suva is all about.”

The final itself was a clinical performance from Suva.

Goals flowed freely in the second half as the team showed their sharp passing, tactical discipline, and relentless energy.

Despite Lautoka’s spirited play, they couldn’t match Suva’s pace and precision.

Suva’s standout players also walked away with individual accolades:

Golden Ball Award: Nikil Chand

Golden Glove Award: Kitione Baleloa