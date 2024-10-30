Free entry for fans at Futsal IDC

Futsal fans in the country are in for a treat with free entry to the highly anticipated 2024 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship, set to take place from November 13–16 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Eight men’s teams will vie for the title, divided into two competitive pools.

Pool A features Nadi, Labasa, Lautoka, and Lami, while defending champion Suva joins Savusavu, Ba, and Nasinu in Pool B.

Fans will also enjoy thrilling matches from four women’s teams competing alongside the men.

With Suva defending their title on home ground, the stage is set for an intense tournament, promising fans an action-packed event at no cost.