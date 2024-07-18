Fourth place for Junior Bula Boys

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation / Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s Under 19 team have been defeated by the Solomon Islands Fiji 4-2 in the OFC U19 Championship third-place playoff in Samoa.

Paul Francis opened the scoring for Solomon in the 47th minute with a well-placed free kick.

Fiji equalized in the 52nd minute with a penalty kick by William Khan.

Article continues after advertisement

William Francis scored again in the 65th minute to give Solomon the lead, and Besa Zopoa extended the lead to 3-1 in the 82nd minute.

Digicel Junior Bula Boys captain, Penisoni Tirau, scored in the 87th minute, but Francis completed his hat trick in the 91st minute, securing the win for the Solomon Islands.