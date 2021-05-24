Third coach for Nadroga in three months

Nadroga football will have its third new coach in a span of three months.

This as Joseph Nand has taken over the coaching duty from Archie Watkins who was appointed only a month ago.

Association President Mohammed Ali says Watkins had to step down as a complaint was lodged against him for not having a coaching license.

Ali also says they’re not aware as to who made the complaint adding that Watkins did attend a coaching clinic 25 years ago but there are no records available to prove so.

Fiji Football Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf confirms upon verification by their technical department, it was established that Watkins had never attended any coaching course.

He says Watkins was invited for a C-License workshop but did not show up.

In a span of one year, the Stallions have had six different mentors since being promoted to the premier league.

Ramesh Sharma took over from Johnny Williams in January last year but his appointment lasted only two months with former Ba and Fiji stalwart Kiniviliame Naika stepping in on March 31st, 2021.

After seven months, Naika left the coaching job for work reasons which saw the selection of Kamal Swamy.

Swamy led the Stallions until February this year, handing over the role to Nadeem Mohammed who stepped down on March 15th.

Mohammed’s coaching job was short-lived after Nadroga suffered heavy defeats in rounds one, two and four of the Digicel Premier League.

Nand’s first task will be the Stallions clash against Suva on Sunday at 4pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

At the same venue at 2pm, Nadi faces Navua and this two matches plus the Digicel Women’s Super League game between Nadroga and Suva at 12pm will be shown live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

In other DPL games, Ba meets Nasinu at 1pm while Lautoka hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm at Churchill Park.