Forsberg penalty keeps Sweden hopes alive

Sweden took a huge step towards qualifying for the last 16 at EURO 2020 with a 1-nil win over Slovakia.

A second-half penalty to Emil Forsberg kept their hopes alive as they lead Group E, a point ahead of Slovakia who face Spain next.

Forsberg slotted in with 13 minutes remaining after substitute Robin Quaison was brought down by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

πŸ‡ΈπŸ‡ͺ Emil Forsberg has now scored 10 goals in 60 games for Sweden πŸ‘#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ox5g5tdlT5 β€” UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 18, 2021

The spot kick ended their European Championship goalless run since the opening match of the EURO 2016.

[Source: BBC Sport]