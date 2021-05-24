Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Australia to send team to assist in COVID-19 battle|Travellers urged to follow proper process|Police cautious of arrests|115 cases recorded with death under investigation|252,791 Fijians vaccinated so far|Domestic repatriation set to begin|Police officers encouraged to get vaccinated|99 percent of Oceania staff vaccinated|Do not be swayed by vaccine misinformation|Lyndhurst Group clarifies media reports|Passengers await clearance to enter Vanua Levu|Misinformation on vaccination exacerbated confusion|Six men arrested for playing cards|Outbreak expedites socio-economic issues|Free data provided for getting vaccinated|Blockbuster movies will not release in Fiji|Slow trading in the Capital City|91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life|Ministry receives complaints against frontliners|Quarantine facility protocols reviewed|School holidays extended until further notice|EU diverts funds to help Fijians|Lomainasau co-operative not spared by the COVID19 impacts|Over 36,000 food ration packs distributed|Regent Taxi continues to assist its workers|
Full Coverage

Football

Forsberg penalty keeps Sweden hopes alive

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 19, 2021 4:19 am
[Source: Euro 2020/Twitter]

Sweden took a huge step towards qualifying for the last 16 at EURO 2020 with a 1-nil win over Slovakia.

A second-half penalty to Emil Forsberg kept their hopes alive as they lead Group E, a point ahead of Slovakia who face Spain next.

Forsberg slotted in with 13 minutes remaining after substitute Robin Quaison was brought down by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Article continues after advertisement

The spot kick ended their European Championship goalless run since the opening match of the EURO 2016.

[Source: BBC Sport]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.