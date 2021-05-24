Forsberg penalty keeps Sweden hopes alive

Sweden took a huge step towards qualifying for the last 16 at EURO 2020 with a 1-nil win over Slovakia.

A second-half penalty to Emil Forsberg kept their hopes alive as they lead Group E, a point ahead of Slovakia who face Spain next.

Forsberg slotted in with 13 minutes remaining after substitute Robin Quaison was brought down by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Article continues after advertisement

🇸🇪 Emil Forsberg has now scored 10 goals in 60 games for Sweden 👏#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ox5g5tdlT5 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 18, 2021

The spot kick ended their European Championship goalless run since the opening match of the EURO 2016.

[Source: BBC Sport]