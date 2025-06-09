Former rivals Fesaitu and Mateni train with Young Kulas

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

After facing each other in the recent Fiji Secondary Schools Inter-District Girls Open Grade final, Vilomena Fesaitu and Adi Raijieli Mateni have since become close friends following their selection to the Fiji Young Kulas extended squad.

Fesaitu captained Tavua College and led her team to a 3-0 victory over Mateni’s Vunimono High School to claim the championship title.

Though the two were fierce rivals throughout the competition, they developed a strong friendship during the past two weeks at the Fiji FA headquarters in Suva, where the Young Kulas is currently camping.

“It was a bit funny at first to come and meet here in camp. But the competition to make the team for the championship is still tough, even though we’ve become friends.”

Fesaitu notes that while they may be friends, the competition for a place in the final squad remains intense.

The duo are the only new players from the school’s IDC included in the extended squad.

The Young Kulas are scheduled to depart for Tahiti on the 16th to compete in the OFC Women’s Under-19 Championship.

