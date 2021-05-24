Home

Football

Former national rep passes on

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 13, 2021 4:15 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

Former Rewa and national football rep Habib Buksh has passed away.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel.

The Fiji FA, its board members, and the entire football fraternity are saddened to learn about Buksh passing.

Article continues after advertisement

Buksh who was originally from Nadali, Nausori passed away today at his home at Bankstown in Sydney, Australia.

The highlight of his career was in 1968 when he was selected to represent the national team on a tour of Australia and played at the South Pacific Games in Papua New Guinea.

Buksh was a prodigy of a soccer-playing iconic family.

His other brothers Anwar, Aslam, Akbar and Shamim Buksh who have all passed on were part of the Rewa side from the 50s to the 70s.

His dad Rahim Buksh was the captain for the Rewa team that won the first and second IDC in 1938 and 39.

He first played for Rewa in 1962 and was part of the Rewa team that won the IDC in 1972 and last played for the Delta Tigers in 1976 before migrating to Australia.

His older brother Anwar Buksh was the President of Rewa and also a selector for the national team for 10 years.

In a statement, Rajesh Patel acknowledged the supreme contribution of Buksh in the football arena.

Buksh will be laid to rest tomorrow in Sydney.

