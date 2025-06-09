Source: 1news

After more than a year of uncertainty and criticism, the Club World Cup has officially kicked off in Miami — and football may never be the same.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been at the forefront of the campaign to bring the expanded tournament to life, calling it the start of something historic that will change the sport for the better.

As part of a relentless schedule of public appearances aimed at building hype, Infantino has consistently promoted the month-long event as a defining moment for global football. Now staged across 11 cities in the United States, the tournament represents FIFA’s boldest move yet to reshape the club game on an international scale.

Despite considerable pushback and logistical challenges, Infantino’s vision has become a reality. His personal passion project is no longer an idea — it’s on the pitch, and the world is watching.

