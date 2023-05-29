Flying Arrows wins Gujarati IDC

Flying Arrows New Zealand is the new 68th Gujarati IDC winner.

This is after they defeated Rewa 3-0 in the final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Flying Arrows also kept a clean slate remaining unbeaten and looked the favorite to win the tournament after defeating the defending champions, Lautoka yesterday.

The New Zealand based met the Blues again in the semi-final and toppled them 4-1.

Rewa also came through strongly defeating Suva 4-0 in the second semi.