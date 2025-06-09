Five players interested to join Ba

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The January transfer window has attracted some applications from key players in other districts to join Ba Football this season.

Today, the Fiji Football Association has confirmed that five players have applied for their transfer to Ba.

Out of the five, three are Lautoka players, and two from Labasa.

Lautoka goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia, Kishan Sami, and Simione Nabenu are expected to team up with the Men In Black this year.

Labasa duo, Ilisoni Lolaivalu and Rusiate Doido, are the other applicants seeking their release to join Ba.

Meanwhile, Kalisito Veikoka of Nasinu and Suva’s Joeli Ranitu are expected to join Tailevu Naitasiri this season.

The pre-season transfer window ends on the 31st of this month.

