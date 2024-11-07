Five National players in Sukuna Bowl Police lineup

The six-time Sukuna Bowl soccer champions, the Police Blues, will have a strong lineup with five national players joining their clash against the Army today.

Representing the police team are Fiji Bula Boys Tevita Waranaivalu, Sairusi Nalaubu, Simione Tamanisau, Akuila Mateisuva, and Joela Biuvanua.

Meanwhile, the Army team will have Bula Boys player Christopher Wasasala.

Team manager ASP Navin Swamy shared that the national players are eager to give their best despite a tight schedule.

“The nation comes first, so they were in camp and only joined us a day before the match. They’ll head back after the game, as they’re flying out on Sunday. I encourage all supporters to come and cheer for our boys.”

The Extra Supermarket Police Blues face off against Army today at 11 a.m. at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.