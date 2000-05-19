Five clubs battle for three UCL spots in Premier League finale

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

The title race is long over and there is no last-day battle for survival but the Premier League season is still set for a thrilling climax on Monday with five clubs — separated by three points — vying for the three remaining Champions League spots.

Champions Liverpool and Arsenal are the only teams guaranteed a top-five finish.

With Arsenal all-but assured of runners-up spot, that leaves Manchester City (68 points), Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa (all 66 points) and Nottingham Forest (65 points) battling it out for three places.

Tottenham Hotspur also secured a Champions League spot after beating Manchester United in the Europa League final, so six English clubs will compete in Europe’s elite competition next season.

