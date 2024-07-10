Fitness a concern for Nadroga FC

[Source: Nadroga FC/Facebook]

Nadroga FC side is determined to improve on their fitness level when they feature in round 12 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this weekend.

The Stallion’s Technical Director Kamal Swamy says this was the reason they lost to Labasa last week.

He adds it’s important for players to pull up their socks and work hard in order to defeat Lautoka in their upcoming match.

“You know Lautoka are a very good side, they are the champions and playing against champions is quite difficult, so we will try our best.”

Swamy adds there were a few players that missed the game last weekend and are expected to feature this week.

Nadroga is currently seventh on the Digicel Fiji Premier League table with 14 points.

The two teams will battle at 3 pm this Sunday at Churchill Park.

Other DFPL matches on the same day and time will see Ba facing Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Nadi hosting Navua at Prince Charles Park, and Tailevu Naitasiri playing Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Labasa will host Suva on Saturday at Subrail Park at 1.30 pm.

You can listen to the Suva and Labasa match commentary live on Mirchi FM.