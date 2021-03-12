First loss for Nadroga in DPL

There was drama at the Digicel Premier League match between Nadroga and Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Ba was leading 1-0 heading into the last quarter of the match when former Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia who is now playing for Nadroga claimed he was fouled by Abbu Zahid.

Sevanaia and Zahid exchanged a few words before the young goalkeeper headbutted the veteran Ba player.

Article continues after advertisement

Zahid had to come off as he had a cut above his forehead, he later went back into the field of play after being attended to by the Ba medical team.

Sevanaia was escorted off the field by Savenaca Nakalevu and Mitieli Naiviro and he was replaced by Sakeo Taganeca.

The home side playing in front of a good crowd in a long time started well and had a few opportunities but were denied in the first 20 minutes.

Nadroga player Zain Ali had few touches of brilliance and was a constant threat on the right flank for Ba before he was injured early in the match.

The Stallions held the Men In Black in the first spell for a nil-all scoreline at halftime.

However, just inside the first five minutes of the second half, Zahid made his way into the Nadroga box before he was brought down by defender Setareki Vola and the referee blew the whistle and pointed to the penalty spot.

Zahid stepped up and put the ball to the left corner of the net but it was nearly saved by Sevanaia.