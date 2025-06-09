Fiji U-19 Women's Team depart for Tahiti

Source: FFA

The Fiji national U-19 Women’s football team has departed for OFC U-19 Women’s Championship in Tahiti with a balanced squad.

The team features a mix of rising talents from the U-16 side and players who have already gained senior international experience.

This blend of youth and maturity is expected to give the younger players role models on the field and ensure the team has the poise needed to compete at the international level.

Article continues after advertisement

The squad has been training intensively in recent weeks, with a strong focus on fitness, discipline, and tactical preparation.

Despite facing tough regional opposition, Chua is optimistic about their chances.

The Future Kulas will begin their campaign against the Cook Islands next week Thursday, followed by their final group stage fixture against Tonga on next Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.