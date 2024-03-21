Fiji silences doubters with win

Set play specialist Mohammed Fataul Raheem continues to awe Oceania football with his world class finishes.

This comes as Fiji beat the Solomon Islands 2-0 at Honiara’s Lawson Tama Stadium this afternoon.

Fiji had lost 2-1 in the first game which had many fans being unhappy.

He netted a classic free kick after having smacked one off the crossbar earlier on.



Mohammed Fataul Raheem

The Ba rep is fast becoming the talk of the region and his long range finishes are leaving fans and teams in utter awe.

Captain Roy Krishna scored the second goal midway in the second half after a scramble in front of goal.

Fiji coach Rob Sherman made changes to the team which featured in the first match.

Goalkeeper Isikeli Seva Junior, Ivan Kumar and Merril Nand started the game and all three had a steady match.

Fiji played a well orchestrated game and put in a good showing to match the speed home support.

Fiji now start preparing for the OFC Nations Cup to be played in Vanuatu in June.



Mohammed Fataul Raheem is being congratulated by captain Roy Krishna [9]