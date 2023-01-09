Fiji playing style vital for Baby Bula Boys

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

The Fiji Football head Coach Fleming Serritslev is slowly teaching our young footballers the Bula Boys playing style.

This according to Serritslev will make work easier when players in the Under 17 side make the senior national team one day.

He says getting players to play the same style at all levels is something that can benefit the Bula Boys in the long run.

“Actually what we have managed to do in Fiji is all the national teams they have the same playing style philosophy it means we want to play a fast game, we want to attack as soon as the possibility is there, we can also say it like this if there’s a possibility to play the ball forward then we play the ball forward”.

Serritslev is pleased with how the squad is responding at training and hopes they deliver the goods at the OFC U-17 championship that starts in Suva this week.

Fiji will play Samoa on Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium at 7 pm.