Football

Fiji hold 'life-changing' World Cup dream: Jennings

The Canberra Times

March 20, 2025 2:14 pm

[Source: The Canberra Times]

A Sydneysider plucked by David Beckham as a talented teen looms as Fiji’s X-Factor this week as the Bula Boys attempt to win through to the FIFA World Cup.

Fiji face regional heavyweights New Zealand in the Kiwi capital on Friday in their underdog effort to reach a maiden World Cup.

They are being buoyed by the experience of their Olympic gold-winning Rugby Sevens side, and a licence to dream by a qualification tweak.

Article continues after advertisement

For the first time, FIFA has granted the Oceania confederation a confirmed place at the tournament, turning the once-distant hopes of Pacific nations to play at a World Cup into a real possibility.

The prospect has prompted coach Rob Sherman, a former technical director at Football Australia, into a global search for Fijian talent that could bolster the team.

Leroy Jennings, a midfielder with NSW NPL club Sydney United 58, was only too happy to take the call.

He even answered it while in the gym rehabbing a torn ACL suffered nine months earlier.

I was a few weeks off being cleared (to play) and (Sherman) goes, ‘would you be keen on coming to Fiji for a training camp? We’ve got a World Cup qualifier next month’,” Jennings said.

Calling off a long-planned family holiday to Europe at the last minute, he made an international debut in sodden Suva with a 1-0 win against Solomon Islands in October.

In November, two draws in Papua New Guinea secured Fiji’s place in the final stages of qualifying, and their match-up with New Zealand.

It’s been crazy,” said Jennings, who said he was all-in on helping Fiji win new ground in the beautiful game.

A lot of these boys know and have seen history been made with the Fiji Sevens in the Olympics.

They know history is within their reach.

And the good part about the boys being from such humble beginnings is they almost don’t know how big (the World Cup) is so there’s a good calmness in camp. I haven’t really felt any nervous energy.

To qualify for the World Cup would change every single person’s life involved with this team and the association forever that’s for sure.”

The 27-year-old said the squad, all but five of whom play in the local amateur league, were powered by a deep and enriching faith celebrated every day.

We have devotion morning and night together, which is an amazing experience to be a part of,” he said.

It’s spiritually very fulfilling and this is where this team draws its strength from, filling our cup in the morning and before we go to sleep every day.”

Jennings is eligible for the team owing to his Fiji-born father and a stint living and playing in rural Ba for the national under-20s as a teenager, one part of his whirlwind early career.

At age 13, Jennings, the cousin of former NRL players Michael and George Jennings, was personally selected by superstar Beckham to join his LA Galaxy academy.

When I look back now, I realise the magnitude of it all,” he says of his underage stardom.

But back then to be honest I was ignorant. And ignorance was bliss. I was happy, I was thinking, ‘football in LA, how great, this is fun’.”

A stint in the English game followed before he returned to his hometown of Sydney, where he has forged a career at state level.

Sherman said Jennings’ experience and versatility – being able to play through midfield and in wider roles – would be a huge asset against New Zealand.

That type of addition to the team, someone with a bit of positional flexibility is a great thing,” he said.

He did well on his first string of internationals and he’s got an ongoing role to play as the years progress.”

Whatever qualities Jennings brings, there’s no getting around the fact that Fiji, No.148 in the world, are rank outsiders against the All Whites who are led by red-hot Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood.

The squad has very few professionals and the country’s greatest ever player – 37-year-old striker Roy Krishna – is out with a serious knee injury.

Sherman is eager to increase his stable of pros for future qualifying cycles with a recruitment drive among overseas-based Fiji-eligible players.

Auckland FC defender Dan Hall is one such player who could qualify, but the Fiji FA need to convince the government to relax strict requirements to do so.

We do have a very unfortunate passport law in Fiji,” Sherman said.

So if you haven’t had the passport by time you’re 18, especially for overseas players now not born in Fiji, you have to come back to (live in) Fiji for five years to get your passport.

We’ve a number of pros overseas that we can’t get … there’s a boy at Leeds United, a boy at Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto, and I’m sure there are others.”

When we did a recent survey there’s 40-plus boys in the English academy system and there’s many around the MLS.”

Alongside Fiji’s match with New Zealand, Tahiti also face New Caledonia in the two Oceania World Cup qualifying match-ups on Friday.

The two semi-final winners will then meet on Monday at Eden Park, with the winner securing a place at the 2026 tournament, and the loser going into an inter-confederation playoff next year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Ministry targets remote areas for dental access

Pacific Aviation’s future depends on unified leadership

Government rejects lease claims on Nasealevu catchment

Climate shift endangers water

Clean-up exposes growing litter crisis

CEDAW review process begins

Two to front court for alleged deception

Welfare revamp to better aid the vulnerable

TLTB targets rent defaulters

Heavy rain threatens water supply

Mahogany certification drive to unlock millions for Fiji

Fiji hold 'life-changing' World Cup dream: Jennings

M23 rebels enter another eastern Congo town

Bruce Willis’ daughter says he’s ‘doing great’

Stanley Tucci discovered his thyroid ‘was non-functioning’

Ottawa condemns recent Chinese executions of Canadian citizens

Drua focus on physical dominance

Pace set to clinch U21 title, says Matairakula

Humility molds Paralympian

Wind poses challenge for Bula Boys

Pope Francis no longer needs ventilation

Jonathan Majors says he and Meagan Good are married

Bridge proposal on table for Gaza ceasefire but window 'closing fast'

Hollywood director arrested: charges of swindling Netflix out of $11M

Suva Touch Rugby season set to kick off with strong participation

EU proposes joint defence push amid Russia fears and US worries

Chelsea to sign youngsters Quenda and Essugo

US suspends some efforts to counter Russian sabotage

Trump, Zelenskiy pledge in phone call to work for end to war in Ukraine

Trump, Zelensky pledge in phone call to work to end war

Marist 7s games resume

Drua embracing Perth heat ahead of crucial clash

Surge in crime

Sausauvou Taveuni here for business

Overseas worker regulations tightened

CWMH’s pediatric ward overcrowded

Tewa to swap track shoes for rugby boots at Marist 7s

Strengthening support network is vital

Nerves build ahead of Silktails first home game

Low survival rate challenges Fiji’s 30 million tree initiative

Special Sports Awards says Mazey

Francophonie festivities set sail aboard Vendémiaire

Bazeley expects exciting match from Fiji side

Discussions held on addressing educational challenges

Climate action at the village level

Fiji and Samoa unite to elevate regional aviation

Man found floating, Police seek identity

Mahmoud Khalil calls himself political prisoner after US immigration arrest

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025

Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes

Muntz returns as Drua shake up lineup for must-win clash

Trinidad and Tobago to hold early elections in late April

Western Force name power-packed squad for Drua clash

Van Gogh's Guardian Angel: The Surprising Story of a Deep Friendship

Lomani gets the nod at flyhalf for Drua's must-win clash

Police confiscate three tonnes of marijuana

Army Green out to defend Marist 7s title

Illicit tobacco trade shifts to digital platforms, says WHO

Mar humbled to be nominated

All Whites await squad arrivals

Kamikamica calls for stronger industry collaboration

Grants boost community development

Active role sought in traditional practices

Ba Women drawn alongside Solomon Islands’ champions

Trump releases JFK assassination documents

Seven businesses slapped with hefty fines

Will Snow White Be 2025's Most Divisive Film?

Heightened vigilance needed on roads

Entertainer Will Smith announces UK tour dates

Heavy rain warning in force

Partial suspended sentence for former executive officer

Consumer Council warns of rising online fraud

Samsung CEO says company exploring deals amid growth struggles

Queen Wins 2025 Polar Music Prize, Hancock and Hannigan Honoured

Caribbean leaders seek clarity as US mulls sweeping travel bans

Drua aim for consistency ahead of Western Force

Mexico City overhauls bullfights in win for animal activists

Alleged recipient of seized arms yet to be named

Three weeks journey pays off for Basiyalo

Senibua backs Silktails' hunt for first win

Road accident claims child’s life

Officers sent on leave amid drug probe

Baravilala leads Bula Boys, acknowledges sacrifices

Kaba allowed to travel

Fast ticket sales for 24’ Sports Awards

Unpaid rates a persistent challenge

Five charged in European Parliament Huawei bribery probe

Ryan Reynolds Seeks Removal from Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit in Blake Lively’s Legal Battle

UN chief hails 'meaningful progress' in Cyprus talks

Women push for stronger political representation

PM hails agencies for yacht seizure

Basiyalo makes Hong Kong cut, Maisamoa returns

Japanese superfans turn dental clinic into Ohtani mini-museum

Pacific calls for just and sustainable recycling

Police evict hundreds of migrants squatting in Paris theatre

Malcolm X's Assassination: How It Shook the US 60 Years Ago

Meta pledges to curb false content, deepfakes before Australia election

“Force are just like us at home, tough to beat”: Jackson

Samoan club aims to take Marist 7s title home

Ratu Naiqama sounds alarm on HIV and drug abuse

Yacht intercepted, Police probe begins

Trust referee’s decision, says Sherman

Qereqeretabua calls for waste audit in rural areas

PIF urges leaders to prioritize regional interests

Fire chief urges vigilance after fatal house fires

PTPA files lawsuit against sport's governing bodies

Clean drinking water for islanders

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves guide Lakers past Spurs

Uniforms for FCS medical staff

NFA adopts M-PAiSA for easy payments

Conan O’Brien will return to host the Oscars

US reports first outbreak of deadly H7N9 bird flu since 2017

Drake's label says 'Not Like Us' lawsuit should be dismissed

Kolinisau urges new 7s inclusions to speak up

Fiji U20s show improvement despite loss

Israel strikes in Gaza kill at least 200, Palestinian health authorities say

WHO demands action on illicit tobacco trade

Fiji, Solomon in same OFC Women’s Nations Cup group

Farmers access new guide for better yields

RFMF enforces strict policy on extra-marital affairs

DPM Prasad pushes for better climate financing

Council flags Eid scams and price hikes

National Premier League on a break

Song jokes about her concerns teaching Culkin basic life skills

Wood eager to return New Zealand to World Cup stage

'The King is King of Australia': Backlash over $5 note

After 20 years, Will Smith announces first full-length album release

FIFA report finds wide discrepancy in women's pay, contracts, attendance

RFMF backs police to tackle drug crisis

FCS clarifies temporary release process

Israel strikes kill five people in Gaza, local medics say

Churchill Park sets green benchmark

Fiji secures endorsement for turmeric standards

Sean Combs pleads not guilty to superseding indictment

UK freezes government credit cards in drive for savings

Fassbender says he blew his James Bond audition

Ravutaumada out as Drua head to Perth

Drua prepare for Force’s homecoming challenge

Cakaudrove honors Ratu Naiqama’s leadership

Judge demands answers of Trump administration in Venezuela deportation case

Some overseas refs for Marist 7s

Kalouniwai calls out bias in military dismissals

Serevi Rugby Academy gets a boost from Asco Motors

Sherman acknowledges improved discipline

Rainibogi up for top award

Kapawale has a case to answer

ISS Inter-House prepares Athletes for Suva Zones

Plans to strengthen tobacco control efforts

Yang says Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ helped him ‘come out of the closet again’

Tudravu calls for action on illicit tobacco

Normani and NFL's DK Metcalf are engaged

Trump vows to hold Iran responsible for Houthi attacks

Police chief challenges officers

New training centres to empower iTaukei youth

King Charles praying that visit to see Pope will go ahead

Municipal elections promised

Opposition calls for real talks

Regional training targets violence against women

Drua eye first away win in Perth

Three weeks suspension for Murray

Trump and Putin to discuss power plants, land in Ukraine war talks

Surge in flu and dengue cases

Kamikamica calls for constitutional reform

Marist 7s women's final on Friday

Fiji strengthens fight against digital child abuse

Saukuru supports new random drug testing venture

Sherman stresses avoiding player fatigue

Chess student earns Sportswoman of the Year nomination

Kabaddi World Cup: India begin campaign on winning note, defeating Italy in men’s category

More communities get flour-processing machines

Messi ruled out of World Cup qualifiers due to injury

India women's team has transformed view of female sport: Kohli

Schoolboy Gout runs sub-20s 200m with wind aid

Fifty-three killed in US strikes on Yemen

Drua Women focus on improvements ahead of Western Force

Pacific leaders eye new partnerships

US strikes on Yemen kill 53, Including children

Marist 7s and FBC seal deal

Qereqeretabua blasts lack of effort to keep Fiji clean

Teenager appears in court

Ruling delivered on duo’s appeal case

Cyclone Rae destroys 80% of crops in Lau Group

Unlocking political opportunities for women

Fitness paramount for Fiji

"Freakier Friday" brings new generations of body-swapping

UK finance minister Reeves to unveil action plan to cut over-regulation

Heavy rain alert in place

Former civil servant jailed

Corruption complaints drop

Ishiba's approval rating hits record low after gift voucher scandal

Liam Payne’s friend speaks out on tragic fall

Phillies crush Orioles 12-1

Trump administration defies judge, deports Venezuelans

Simeone stays optimistic after Atletico's Barcelona defeat

Edebiri calls out media for reporting IG stories

$2.2million paid out by TLTB to students

Marijuana cultivation must not become a norm, says Naivalurua

Pacific unite to address security challenges

Byrne supports Jackson’s refereeing concerns

Tewa nominated for Sportsman of the Year