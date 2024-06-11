Fiji gears up for tough PNG side

The Fijian football side is preparing for a tough Papua New Guinea outfit when the two meet at the OFC Men’s Nations Cup this Sunday.

PNG includes the likes of Tommy Semmy, brothers, Ati and Kolu Kepo, Solomon Rani, and another set of siblings Felix and Alwin Komolong.

Custodian Ronald Warisan will also be the key.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijians have skipper Roy Krishna, Setreki Hughes, Rusiate Matarereqa and Tevita Waranivalu remaining from the last Nations Cup held in 2016.

Fiji and PNG last met at the OFC Nations Cup in 2012, where the teams drew 1-all. Krishna also featured that year.

The Digicel Fiji-PNG clash at the HFC Bank Stadium starts at 4pm, before which Samoa takes on Tahiti at 1pm.

Fiji plays Samoa at 7pm on Wednesday June 19th before taking on Tahiti at the same time on June 22.

The top two from the group will then travel to Vanuatu for the semi-finals.