Fiji football stands with Vanuatu after earthquake tragedy

Fiji National Football coach Marika Rodu extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Fiji team and the entire Fiji Football Association to Vanuatu following the devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Tuesday.

The tragedy has deeply affected Vanuatu, whose national football team is currently in Honiara, Solomon Islands, competing in the MSG Prime Ministers Cup alongside Fiji and other teams.

Rodu shared a message of solidarity during this difficult time:

“We pass on our condolences to Vanuatu, to those who have lost their family members in the recent disaster. We are all behind them in this sad moment. We stand with Vanuatu and are trying to comfort them in this trying time.”

In a solemn act of respect and unity, the MSG Prime Ministers Cup organizers observed a minute of silence before every match yesterday.

As the tournament continues, Fiji and the other participating nations are rallying around Vanuatu, showing that sports can be a source of strength and connection even in moments of profound loss.