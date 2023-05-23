Fiji Football back on Pacific map

[Source: OFC/Facebook]

Being under a lot of pressure and preparing teams for local and domestic tournaments, Coach Babs Khan says it doesn’t get any easier, but the support from locals is what lightens the load for him.

Khan has been preparing the Suva FC team for three years in a row and says they owe it all to their families back home.

Khan says they’ve worked hard through the local competitions to be where they are today.

“We’ve been working hard in the local comp but this is another stage, first step up and Fiji Football is back in the Pacific.”



[Source: OFC/Facebook]

Khan adds the support from the Fijian community in Vanuatu has made them feel like they are playing at home.

They will take AS Pirae on Wednesday for the semi-finals at 4pm.