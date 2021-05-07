Home

COVID-19
Fiji FA suspends Varman

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
May 7, 2021 8:50 pm

The Fiji Football Association has suspended its Referees Director, Rakesh Varman, after he was filmed allegedly dumping rubbish on a beach along the Coral Coast in Sigatoka.

The person who videoed the alleged actions, claims he had seen Varman from a distance dumping the rubbish.

He also refuses to accept an alleged bribe.

Fiji Football president, Rajesh Patel says they are aware of the video, which is now viral over the social media and will never condone such irresponsible acts.

He says Fiji FA has always championed the course of protecting the environment in all our programmes and events and have a Social

Responsibility team that is regularly engaging with the society all over Fiji for the protection and safeguarding of the environment.

Varman has been asked to provide a detailed report on the issue as well on his personnel capacity

Fiji FA says it has a code of conduct policy and such actions call the immediate attention.

Varman has been advised accordingly about his employer’s action and Fiji FA will carry out its own investigations to ascertain the facts on this issue before a final decision is made by the Fiji FA Board.

