Football

Fiji FA maps out plan for Labasa

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 14, 2021 1:37 pm
Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf. [File Photo]

Both the Labasa men’s and women’s football teams will not play their respective league matches until next month.

This is due to the quarantine requirements still in place for travels to and from Vanua Levu.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf, says all the other district teams will resume their respective league matches.

Article continues after advertisement

“Labasa, both women and men will not start their Digicel premier league and super league matches until after the 11th of November. We will try, once they come over, to have three matches in a week before they go back and host a couple of matches.”

Yusuf adds they will review the match fixtures for the two teams.

“All other districts will continue until the last round. But, before that, we will do a catch-up for Labasa to play all the games so that the last round of matches will be held simultaneously.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji FA is awaiting confirmation from Navua football on the availability of the Uprising Resort ground to host the DPL match against Nadroga next weekend.

If the ground is not available, Fiji FA is looking at a doubleheader at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The DPL will resume next Saturday and Sunday.

