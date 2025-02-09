FIFA warns Fiji FA about venue bookings

Fiji Football Association has been warned by FIFA that they may not host future international tournaments if they fail to secure the venues.

CEO Mohammed Yusuf explained that FIFA rules prohibit sharing a venue for 5 days before match day when it’s booked for football competitions.

Last year, the Fiji Sports Council scheduled a Fijiana 15s vs Japan test match in June at the same time as the OFC Men’s Nations Cup, which Fiji FA had already booked and paid for.

Now, a similar issue has arisen with a Flying Fijians vs Scotland test match booked in July at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, coinciding with the OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

Yusuf says that the association has already booked HFC Stadium in Suva and Churchill Park in Lautoka back in November 2024 for the OFC Women’s nations cup happening from July 4 to July 19.

The association officials suggest that FSC has called on a meeting next Tuesday to further discuss on the matter, however, Fiji FA will stick to their words and will not accommodate any other bookings.

Meanwhile, FBCSPORTS has sent questions to Fiji Sports Council and are waiting for their response.