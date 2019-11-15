Fiji FA calls for reduction in facility fees when competitions resume

The Fiji Football has approached the Ministry of Sports to propose a reduction in sporting facility fees.

The Ministry held a meeting with sporting bodies last week where federations had a chance to voice their concerns.

A number of issues were raised including a proposal by Fiji FA if a decrease in sporting facilities fees be considered once the restrictions currently in place are lifted.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA president Mohammed Yusuf says it will be difficult for sporting federations who have had to pull back their competitions.

“All the competitions will be vying for facilities and we encouraged the government and the minister to make appropriate requests to the commission, sports council for a fee reduction in the ground hire and all that”.

All sporting competitions are currently on hold.