Fiji beaten in MSG Prime Ministers Cup semi-final

[Source: MSG Prime Ministers Cup/Facebook]

The Digicel Bula Boys have been beaten 1-0 by Papua New Guinea in the MSG Prime Ministers Cup semifinal at Korman Stadium in Port Villa, Vanuatu.

A 23rd minute goal from a penalty was enough for PNG to make the final.

The Roy Krishna captained side failed to capitalize on a few scoring chances in the second half.

Christopher Wasasala could have equalized in the last quarter but his shot went straight at the PNG goalkeeper while Gabiriele Matanisiga, Simione Nabenu and Setareki Hughes also had scoring opportunities.

Fiji goalkeeper Akuila Mataisuva was safe in goal for Fiji as he managed to deny PNG the chance to extend their lead on a number of occasions.

This is the second time this year that Fiji has failed to beat Papua New Guinea after going down 2-1 in March at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania qualifiers.