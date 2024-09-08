Fiji and Tonga's U16 Women's match ends in draw

Fiji and Tonga delivered an exciting 3-3 draw in their OFC U16 Women’s Championship match at the HFC Bank Stadium this afternoon.

Fiji took an early lead when Uliana Vuniyayawa scored after capitalizing on a loose ball.

Sisilia Tuvou Kuladina doubled the lead with a stunning 35-yard free kick just before halftime, putting Fiji in control.

But Tonga struck back in the second half through goals from Kuria Malohifo’ou and Tyra Bagianti, levelling the score at 2-2.

Grace Lakavutu looked to have secured the win for Fiji with a late goal, but Tonga’s Malohifo’ou struck again in the final minutes, ending the match 3-3.