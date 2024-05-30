FBC to air Copa America 2024

[Source: beIN Sports]

Football-loving Fijians will get a chance to watch the best teams in South America live in action on free-to-air television for the first time.

This as the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 will be aired live and exclusively on FBC Sports and FBC TV from next month.

The Copa America will kick-off on Friday, June 21st in the United States and will see 16 teams go head-to-head including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Article continues after advertisement

Argentina are the defending champions.

The final will be played on July 15th in Florida.