Fans confront ref in Nadi

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf

The Fiji Football Association is looking into an incident that happened at Prince Charles Park today, following the Digicel Fiji Premier League match between Rooster Chicken Ba and Nadi.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says initial video footage appears to show Nadi fans looking to confront the match officials after the Jetsetters lost 2-0.

At the end of the match, fans were awaiting the match officials at the sideline and police had to escort them off the field in a vehicle.

Yusuf says he is awaiting the incident report before he makes a comment.