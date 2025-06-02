FACT semis locked after fierce pool battles

The pool stages of the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT have wrapped up with plenty of excitement, upsets, and strong showings from both established and emerging players.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf says the level of competition proves how balanced the tournament has become.

He pointed out that all teams put up a good fight, with results coming down to the wire.

“You can’t say any team is a weaker team in this tournament. If you look at Nadroga, they came up and beat Labasa, the hot favorites. Unfortunately, because they lost 2-0 to Suva, that has put them out of the tournament.”

Yusuf also applauded the inclusion of young talent across teams, saying it’s a sign that investment in youth development is bearing fruit.

“Compliment Nadi for the youngsters playing in the tournament. Nadroga too had some young, young players.”

In the semifinal, defending champion Paradise Seafood Supplies Lautoka will take on Extra Supermarket Labasa at 2 pm next Saturday followed by Stratum Construction Suva taking on Ajay Trading Rewa at 4.30 pm.

