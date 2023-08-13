Exciting Day 3 of BOG

Football fans are in for a treat as Day 3 of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants commences today with some tough fixtures.

The Fiji Football Association has moved all matches an hour forward due to the planned power outage today.

This means the first match will be played at 10 am between defending champions Extra Supermarket Labasa and Concrete Dynamic Limited/ Rams Cleaning Services Suva.

Labasa will be out for a win after losing 1-nil to Extra Supermarket Rewa yesterday.

Suva defeated Rooster Chicken Ba 3-0.

At 12 pm, Bargain Box Lautoka will face Security Systems Management Inc./ Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri.

Lautoka came from behind to beat Esy Kool/Star Pools/ Ranvis Nadi 3-1 last night while Tailevu Naitasiri settled for a nil-all draw with Southern Forest Navua.

Navua will be in action at 2 pm, in search of a first win after bagging two draws in the earlier group matches.

They’re up against Nadi who is also without a win.

A win for Rewa against Ba at 4 pm will boost their chances for a semi-final spot.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.