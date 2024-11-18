England thrash Ireland with second-half goal rush

[Source: Reuters]

England secured promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League with a 5-0 romp over 10-man Ireland in interim manager Lee Carsley’s last game in charge at Wembley on Sunday.

After a turgid first half, Harry Kane’s penalty, Anthony Gordon’s volley and a tap-in by Conor Gallagher in the space of five minutes at the start of the second broke Ireland’s resolve.

Jarrod Bowen made it 4-0 with a crisp shot from the edge of the area, his first touch after coming off the bench, before debutant Taylor Harwood-Bellis headed England’s fifth.

Ireland played virtually the whole of the second half with 10 men after Liam Scales was sent off for a foul on Jude Bellingham that resulted in England’s penalty.

England finished top of Group B2 with 15 points from six games, the same as Greece but with a superior goal difference in the two games between the two nations.

Carsley will now hand over the reins to Thomas Tuchel having won five of his six games in charge and with some useful pointers for the German who takes charge in January.

“It was a great evening for a lot of players and the main thing was getting promotion,” Carsley said.

“I enjoyed watching the lads, to play with the aggression and intent that they played with.”

While it was no surprise to see captain Kane on the scoresheet for his 69th England goal, the four other scorers all notched their first senior international goals — the first time that had happened for England since 1930.

With a long list of regular starters unavailable, Carsley also gave a first cap to Newcastle United fullback Tino Livramento and a first start to his club team mate Lewis Hall while Southampton’s Harwood-Bellis celebrated his first senior cap with a goal.

“A really important win for us. It has been a really good camp and two tough games,” Kane said. “We got the job done in Greece and again here. It was a tough first half but we came out with more energy and we finished it off.