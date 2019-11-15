Eight teams to feature in 2020 Vodafone Fiji FACT

Eight teams will feature in the 2020 Vodafone Fiji FACT in November.

Fiji FA board in its meeting yesterday decided that all eight teams in the premier division will participate in the Vodafone Fiji FACT 2020.

It was decided earlier that top five teams in the VPL standings plus Labasa will participate in the tournament.

The Vodafone Fiji FACT will be played at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Nadi is the defending champions after they defeated Suva 2-1 in the final at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

[Source: Fiji Football]