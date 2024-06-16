Dunn double in Bula Boys win

Thomas Dunn

The Digicel Bula Boys have started their OFC Men’s Nations Cup group B campaign with a win.

Fiji defeated Papua New Guinea 5-1 at the HFC Bank Stadium this afternoon.

Thomas Dunn scored a double for the side while Nabil Begg, Roy Krishna and Setareki Hughes netted the other three.

The national side was leading 2-nil at the break.

Coach Rob Sherman said their defence stood out and they limited PNG’s opportunities in the first and second half.

Captain Roy Krishna said for a young side, Fiji did well and also thanked the home crowd for turning up.



The team’s next match is against Samoa on Wednesday in Suva at 7pm.