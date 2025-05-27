Dream come true for Reva

[Source: Supplied]

14-year-old Adi Ulamlia Reva has been named in the final 22-member squad for the Fiji National Women’s team.

Her inclusion in the senior national team is a dream fulfilled, not just for herself but also for her father, Filimoni Lagivala Nale.

Nale is a former Tavua football player, but was unable to achieve national representation during his career.

Having previously been a part of Fiji’s U-16 team, the Ba native’s rapid ascent to the senior ranks highlights her exceptional talent and potential.

“I started playing football when I was in year four. I went through FIFA for schools, then went to the all-star academy, then the national U15, U16, and this is my first senior camp.”

Despite being the youngest in the squad, Reva sees the high level of competition as a chance to grow.

The Fiji Kulas will depart Fiji tomorrow morning to take on Papua New Guinea in two FIFA Friendly matches.

The match will be held on Thursday, while the second on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FACT starts this Friday.

The group matches are scheduled for May 30th, 31st, and June 1st, leading up to the semi-finals and final on June 7th and 8th, 2025.

Live commentary of the tournament will be available on Radio Fiji Two.

