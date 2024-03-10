Double-header moved to Fiji FA grounds

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Premier League round four double-header, featuring Tailevu Naitasiri vs Flick Suva and Nasinu vs Extra Supermarket Rewa, will now take place at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa due to poor conditions at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf emphasizes the importance of player and fan safety, making relocating the matches to a safer venue a wise choice.

He believes teams and fans will appreciate the decision, hoping for exciting and safe matches despite the inconvenience.

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Yusuf says that Cakobau Park was flooded due to adverse weather conditions last night, requiring time to improve, thus prompting the relocation.

In other matches today, Ba will host Navua at the Fiji FA Academy at 3 pm, Nadi is set to battle Nadroga at Prince Charles Park, also at 3 pm.

You can listen to the Nadi and Nadroga match commentary LIVE on Mirchi FM.