Dogalau stars as Ba ends Suva's reign

Rooster Chicken Ba has ended Suva’s reign in the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship claiming the title at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

A well-taken long-range strike from Etonia Dogalau handed Ba a 7-6 win that brings to an end Suva’s four-year run as champions.

Eight goals alone were scored in a sea-saw first-half encounter.

Suva scored first through veteran Vineet Nadan before Ba responded with a goal to the lanky Dogalau.

Sunny Deol doubled Suva’s lead but it didn’t take long for the Westerners to answer through Hussaini Khan.

Ba took the lead for the first time when their semi-final hero Ruel Graven netted their third goal.

This lead only lasted for a few minutes when ni-Vanuatu national Azariah Soromon ran a fine line to slot the equalizer.

Things continued to go back and forth seeing Dogalau net his double however, Ba was punished for indiscipline and policeman Shahil Dave netted from the penalty spot leaving the scores at 4-all during the break.

Amena Bolaitamana got an early birthday gift scoring just minutes in what was a fiery second-half start for Ba and they further celebrated as Ravines Chand extended the margin to two goals.

Suva stayed within reach when Nadan got his second and after so many power play attempts, Dave spotted a gap in Ba’s defense to lock the scores at 6-all.

With less than two minutes left on the clock, things could have gone either way and it was Ba that had the last say with a Dogalau magic.

Suva’s Dave was named the Player of the tournament while Ravinesh Singh of Ba took home the Golden Glove award.

Dogalau scooped the Golden Boot award and Kavinesh Lal of Tailevu Naitasiri was named the Player of Day Four.