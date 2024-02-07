Diyalowai, Nasau shine for Kulas

The Digicel Fiji Kulas have started their OFC Olympic Games Qualifiers campaign on a high note after thrashing American Samoa 10-0 in their first pool game today.

Known for their speed and exceptional football skills, Sofi Diyalowai and Cema Nasau netted a hat-trick each.

Diyalowai scored all three of her goals within the opening 30 minutes to give Fiji a dominating lead, while Koleta Likuculacula added the Kulas’s fourth goal in the 31st minute.

[ Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook ]

Fiji displayed both defensive and attacking styles of football, maintaining control of the game to lead 5-nil at halftime.

In the second half, American Samoa pressured Fiji, creating some good chances but struggled to maximize it into points.

Nasau scored Fiji’s sixth goal in the 60th minute before Kasanita Tabua netted the Kulas’ seventh goal two minutes later.



US-based Preeya Singh played an instrumental role throughout the match and was rewarded with a goal in the 70th minute before Nasau completed her hat trick seven minutes later.

Kulas skipper Unaisi Tuberi finished the game on a high note, scoring their 10th goal in stoppage time.

The Fiji Kulas will face Papua New Guinea in their next game at 2pm on Saturday before taking on the Solomon Islands at 10 am next Tuesday.



The winner of this qualifier will represent the Oceania region in the Paris Olympics in July.