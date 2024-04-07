DFPL round five resumes today

Suva will face Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa at 3pm.

Round five of the Digicel Fiji Premier League is set to resume today in five different locations.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says that all teams have been preparing well during the break and are ready to battle.

Yusuf also shared that they have also changed the timing of the games.

“You may have also noted that we have pushed the matches timing earlier now to 1pm or 2pm just to try and beat the weather in the evening if it goes bad and starts raining- that allows the team to play and travel back to their respective districts.”

Yusuf further says that they are looking forward to these exciting games and hopes that everything goes well.

At 1pm, Nadroga will host Ba at Lawaqa Park while at 2pm Nadi will travel to Churchill Park to play Lautoka and Tailevu Naitasiri will battle Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Also at 2pm, Navua will host Rewa at the Uprising Sports Complex.

You can listen to the Nadroga and Ba game commentary live on Mirchi FM.