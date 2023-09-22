DFPL champs want to finish on a high

Despite the Digicel Fiji Premier League title already in the bag, Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka is making sure to end the season on a high note.

Lautoka will face Navua today in its final league match of the season and they want nothing less than the maximum points on offer.

President Shalendra Prasad says they had set a plan to stay consistent this season and they will stick to it.

“The team has been training hard this week and definitely we’re aiming to get another three points and finish the DFPL on a very high note which will be a very good path to the Courts IDC.”

The Blues take on Navua today at 3 p.m. at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

At the same time, Suva meets Ba at the HFC Stadium while Rewa faces Tavua at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.